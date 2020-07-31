Top 5 Hollywood news today: 2020 VMA nominations announced, Ellen DeGeneres apologises

On Friday, the nomination list of 2020 VMA (Video Music Awards) were announced. Meanwhile, Ellen DeGeneres apologised to show staff over unfair workplace culture.

Here are the top 5 Hollywood news stories of the day.

Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga lead 2020 VMA nominations; check full list

The 2020 VMA (Video Music Awards) nominations were announced last night as Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande led the board with nine nominations each. They were followed by Billie Eilish and The Weeknd with six nods each. The ceremony is scheduled for August 30. Read more



Ellen DeGeneres apologises to staff over 'workplace misconduct' allegations

Ellen DeGeneres apologised to the staff of her TV talk show after there was a flurry of negative comments on social media over unfair workplace culture. There is currently an ongoing investigations. Read more



Lady Gaga’s Rose Bowl appearance cancelled after Chainsmokers incident



Lady Gaga was to give a surprise appearance at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles along with Ariana Grande but the show has now been cancelled after the fiasco that happened at Chainsmokers’ concert. Read more



'Breaking Bad' star Bryan Cranston says he has recovered from COVID-19

Emmy-winning 'Breaking Bad' star Bryan Cranston disclosed on Thursday that he had recovered from mild symptoms of COVID-19 and donated his plasma in the hopes that his antibodies would help others with the disease. Read more



UK rapper Solo 45 jailed for 24 years for rapes

A British court on Thursday jailed for 24 years a fast-rising rap artist who was found guilty of repeatedly raping and assaulting four women he had held against their will. Read more