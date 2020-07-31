Lady Gaga’s Rose Bowl appearance cancelled after Chainsmokers incident

Lady Gaga was to give a surprise appearance at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles along with Ariana Grande but the show has now been cancelled after the fiasco that happened at Chainsmokers’ concert.

At the Chainsmokers’ Hamptons concert, people were spotted swaying to music without wearing masks and not following social distancing rules.

The same was feared at this event.

Gaga and Grande were expected to appear at Voss Events’ Drive ’N Drag show on Friday.

Now, the drive-in event will go on with drag stars Asia O’Hara, Plastique Tiara, Kameron Michaels, Jaida Essence Hall, Vanessa Vanjie Mateo and Violet Chachki performing.