Tom Holland has already completed eight months of his one-year-long acting break

It’s not what we think after all! Tom Holland is not going for a year-long break but has already served 80 per cent of it. In a new interview, the Spider-Man actor revealed that he’s already through eight months of his year-long break amid not-so-great reviews for The Crowded Room, his latest feature. Speaking about how much this role has drained him physically, Tom said filming for Apple TV+ crime thriller series The Crowded Room was brutal. Tom Holland decided to go on a break after an exhausting filming schedule of The Crowded Room His year-long break comment came at a time when The Crowded Room started earning negative reviews. However, he said that it had nothing to do with the nature of reviews and he genuinely needs a break. Tom revealed that he made the choice of going on a break after wrapping The Crowded Room filming last year. This means he is already through with a major portion of his hiatus.

Tom clarified, “It’s so funny. Obviously, The Crowded Room came out. We didn’t have very favorable reviews. So the press story was that I have taken this year off because of the reviews. But I’m eight months into my year off. I’ve been chilling at home in London, going to Grand Prixes, playing golf…”

Tom also thanked his fans and said, “I would like to say a massive thank you to my fans, and the people that have seen the show because we’re at 94% on Rotten Tomatoes. I feel so grateful that I have a wonderful community of people that support me and are there for me, so I’m honoured and really excited for the rest of the show to come out.” Tom Holland's character in The Crowded Room

The Spider-Man actor plates a young man in The Crowded Room, who is arrested in the summer of 1979 due to his involvement in a shooting at Rockefeller Center in New York City. On how the show drained him, Tom said, “I’m no stranger to hard work. I’ve lived by the idea that hard work is good work. Then again, the show did break me. There did come a time when I needed a break and disappeared and went to Mexico for a week and had time on a beach and laid low. I’m now taking a year off, and that is a result of how difficult this show was. I am excited to see how it turns out. I feel like our hard work wasn’t in vain.” The actor had a meltdown during the show's production

The show also led to a “bit of a meltdown” in his personal life. “I was seeing myself in [the character], but in my personal life. I remember having a bit of a meltdown at home and thinking, like, ‘I’m going to shave my head. I need to shave my head because I need to get rid of this character.’ And, obviously, we were mid-shooting, so I decided not to… It was unlike anything I’ve ever experienced before.”

The Crowded Room is now streaming on Apple TV+

