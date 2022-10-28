Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton have secretly welcomed their first child

British actor Tom Hiddleston and his fiancee Zawe Ashton have reportedly welcomed their first child together. According to multiple reports, the couple are currently enjoying the joys and struggles of being new parents.



The exact date of the baby's birth and the gender of the child has not been revealed by the couple who are known to be private.



The actress had announced her pregnancy earlier in June this year during the red carpet premiere of 'Mr Malcolm's List' as she flaunted her baby belly. The couple also generated engagement rumours in the same month.



The couple has maintained a low profile ever since they started dating in 2019.



The pair collaborated on the West End production of Betrayal at the time and started dating soon after.

They made their relationship official when they walked together on the red carpet at the 74th Annual Tony Awards in September 2021. Ashton had attended the event to support Hiddleston, who was up for Best Leading Actor for his work in the drama.



A source told US Weekly that "Tom and Zawe are loving being new parents and are filled with joy. They have been having the struggles of new parents and aren’t sleeping much but are thrilled." While the 'Loki' star has never confirmed the news of their engagement, he did mention to a daily earlier this year that he was "very happy" without giving much details about the proposal.