Tom Hanks in talks to play Geppetto in Disney's live-action 'Pinocchio'

Tom Hanks is in talks to play Geppetto in Disney’s live-action version of 'Pinocchio'. The original 'Pinocchio' was released in 1940, and was based on Carlo Collodi’s children's novel 'The Adventures of Pinocchio'.



Robert Zemeckis will direct the movie, the project will also reunite Zemeckis and Hanks, who have previously worked together in many movies including 1994's 'Forrest Gump', 2000's 'Cast Away'.



Disney has been working on the animated classic since 2015, The film follows the story of a wood-carver named Geppetto who carves a wooden puppet brought to life by a fairy



Chris Weitz has written down the script. He will also produce the film with Andrew Miano through their company Depth of Field.

The project is the latest one to join the long list of Disney’s live-action remakes of its animated movies like, 'Aladdin', 'Beauty and the Beast' and 'The Lion King'.



Hanks, 64, is currently working on Warner Bros Elvis Presley biopic, which had to halt production after he and his wife, Rita Wilson, contracted coronavirus, while he was shooting the film in Australia. Hanks was last seen in World War II combat drama 'Greyhound' which premiered on Apple TV Plus in July .