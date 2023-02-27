Tom Cruise and Steven Spielberg ends their 20-year feud, here's what happened

It seems like the feud between Tom Cruise and Steven Spielberg has finally come to an end. As far as we know, Cruise and Steven have not been on good terms since 2005, when they collaborated on the film War of the Worlds, but the two most prominent faces in Hollywood finally chatted at the Oscars luncheon, putting an end to their decades-long feud.



Mirror has reported that Steven has shared a few praising words for the Mission Impossible actor and the blockbuster run of Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Meverick.



At the Oscars party, Steven said, "You saved Hollywood's a***, and you might have saved theatrical distribution."

King Charles coronation: Elton John, Spice Girls turn down invitation to perform



The video of the two shaking hands and warmly hugging at the crowded Oscars party has gone viral on the internet.



For the uninitiated, the movie has crossed the $1 billion mark at the box office worldwide and has been largely credited for bringing audiences back to the theatre after the lean phase due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The decades-long feud -