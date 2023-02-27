Tom Cruise and Steven Spielberg ends their 20-year feud, here's what happened
The silent dispute between Steven Spielberg and Tom Cruise is among one of the famous celebrity feuds. Before 'War of The Worlds', the director and actor duo worked together in the film ‘Minority Report’ in 2002.
It seems like the feud between Tom Cruise and Steven Spielberg has finally come to an end. As far as we know, Cruise and Steven have not been on good terms since 2005, when they collaborated on the film War of the Worlds, but the two most prominent faces in Hollywood finally chatted at the Oscars luncheon, putting an end to their decades-long feud.
Mirror has reported that Steven has shared a few praising words for the Mission Impossible actor and the blockbuster run of Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Meverick.
At the Oscars party, Steven said, "You saved Hollywood's a***, and you might have saved theatrical distribution."
The video of the two shaking hands and warmly hugging at the crowded Oscars party has gone viral on the internet.
For the uninitiated, the movie has crossed the $1 billion mark at the box office worldwide and has been largely credited for bringing audiences back to the theatre after the lean phase due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The decades-long feud -
The feud between the two A-listers of Hollywood started after they worked together at the War of the Worlds in 2005. Things went bad between them after they appeared on the Oprah Winfrey show to promote their movie, but instead of doing that, Cruise talked about his love affair, he jumped onto her couch as he mentioned his then-girlfriend, Katie Holmes.
Things were still in control after Tom's weird behaviour on Winfrey's show, but everything went out of hand when Tom blasted on the actress Brooke Shields for taking antidepressants angered the director more.
Steven believed Tom's strange behaviour had affected the film's box office revenue. Despite how much the film was overshadowed by Tom's behaviour, the movie was a huge box office hit and collected over $600 million at the box office.