King Charles coronation: Elton John, Spice Girls turn down invitation to perform

Music stars like Elton John, Harry Styles, Spice Girls have all turned down King Charles’ invitation to perform at his upcoming coronation ceremony. This news comes just a week after Ed Sheeran and Adele too declined the invitation. Reportedly, all three refused the offer as they have a preoccupied schedule.

On May 6, 2023, Charles and wife Camilla will be crowned as King and Queen of the United Kingdom at Westminster Abbey. Post the event, there will be a special celebratory concert which is scheduled to take place on May 7, 2023. Charles will be taking over after the death of his mother, Elizabeth II.

As for the unavailability of the singers, both Harry Styles and Elton John will be on tour in the beginning of May so they can’t make it.