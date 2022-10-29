Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen announce divorce after 13 years of marriage

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's 13-year marriage is over. People magazine confirmed on October 28 that the famous couple has called it quits and filed for divorce in Florida.



A few hours after the shocking news spread, the former couple themselves confirmed the news. Taking to their respective Instagram handles, Tom and Gisele revealed that their divorce has been finalised.

Calling it ''painful and difficult,'' Brady wrote in the long statement, "In recent days, my wife and I finalised our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the centre of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to ensure they always receive the love and attention they deserve. We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration. Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, as it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world. However, we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written. And we kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate what is to come in the days and weeks ahead. Thank you. "



Gisele also penned a long note on her separation. "With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalised our divorce. My priority has always been and will continue to be our children, whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care, and attention they greatly deserve. The decision to end a marriage is never easy, but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always. I kindly ask that our privacy be respected during this sensitive time. Thank you. "Gisele."



Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen got married in 2009 and have a son, Benjamin (12), and a daughter, Vivian Lake (9). Brady is also the father of John Edward, with ex-Bridget Moynahan.