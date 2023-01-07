Tim Blake Nelson joins Denis Villeneuve’s 'Dune' 2

Makers of the 'Dune' are adding one good actor after another to make the sequel worth a watch. On Friday, THR confirmed that Tim Blake Nelson has boarded the star-studded cast of Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi drama 'Dune 2'. More details about Tim's role have not been revaled. The film, which officially wrapped shooting in mid-December, stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Javier Bardem, Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Léa Seydoux, Christopher Walken and many other Hollywood A-listers in the critically acclaimed movie's second part.

For the unversed, the movie is adapted from Frank Herbert`s 1955 science fiction novel of the same name. And the sequel will be based on the second part of the book showing Paul Atreides (Chalamet) and desert-dwelling Fremen together saving the planet of Arrakis from the vicious House Harkonnen, THR reports.



Villeneuve is directing part 2 as well along with writting the script with Jon Spaihts.



The film was released in theatres and HBO Max simultaneously and raked in $225 globally. The critically acclaimed film has earned over ten Academy Award nominations and won six trophies.



'Dune 2' will be released on November 3.