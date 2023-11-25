Tiffany Haddish arrested again for DUI in Beverly Hills

Comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish was arrested early Friday in Beverly Hills on suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI), as per media reports. The Beverly Hills Police Department responded to a call reporting a car parked in the middle of several traffic lanes, prompting concerns for the driver's well-being.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers discovered Haddish asleep at the wheel of her car. Subsequently, she was arrested on suspicion of DUI. The incident occurred following Haddish's performance at the Laugh Factory in West Hollywood for the comedy club’s annual Thanksgiving Feast and Show. The arrest, as per The Hollywood Reporter, took place at approximately 5:45 am PT.

This is not the first time Haddish has faced legal issues related to driving under the influence. In January 2022, she was arrested for a similar offence in Peachtree City, Georgia. The earlier incident involved a call about a driver asleep at the wheel on a highway. After posting bond, Haddish was released from jail.

Haddish later addressed her previous DUI arrest with humor during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She jokingly remarked, “I’ve been praying to God to send me a new man. A good man. And God went ahead and sent me four — in uniform.” Despite the light-hearted approach, she acknowledged obtaining legal representation to address the matter.