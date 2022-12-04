The new trailer of Rajinikanth's 20-year-old film 'Baba' released - Watch

Superstar Rajinikanth is one of the most celebrated Indian actors. In the eyes of his millions of fans around the globe, he's an icon, an idol, and above all, their leader, Thaiaivaa. Rajinikanth will turn 72 on December 12, and to make his birthday extra special for his fans, the makers of his 2002 supernatural drama 'Baba' will re-release it but in a new version. On Saturday, the first trailer of the remastered version was released featuring Rajinikanth in an all-action avatar. Sharing the trailer, the 71-year-old actor wrote, "A film that will forever be closest to my heart... #Baba remastered version releasing soon (sic)."

The makers have reworked the film by improving its visuals and audio quality and releasing it with better digital print. Reportedly, Rajnikanth has also been dubbed for the new version as well.



Earlier, the makers had only planned to release the film in the Southern state of India, Tamil Nadu, but due to Rajinikanth's immense fan following, they have now decided to release the film across the country. It may also release in a few international markets, as well.



Director Suresh Krissna has personally monitored the film's new version, which comes with new edits, improved colour quality, and a lot more. The film's runtime has been cut down from 3 hours to 2.5 hours.



Music maestro AR Rahman composed the music for the film.



Written and produced by Rajinikanth, the film tanked miserably at the box office in 2002, despite so much hype.

It was also one of the biggest flops in Rajinikanth’s career.



The film also stars Manisha Koirala, Goundamani, and Delhi Ganesh, among others.