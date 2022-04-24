'The Mummy' director Alex Kurtzman calls Tom Cruise starrer the 'biggest failure' of his life

Director Alex Kurtzman is just sharing his real feeling about the 2017 Tom Cruise starrer film 'The Mummy'.



Kurtzman, who helmed the movie, recently opened up about the directing experience on a Bingeworthy podcast.



Calling it a brutal experience, Kurtzman said that he find the reboot of the hit and fan loved franchise the 'Mummy' "biggest failure'' of his life, ''both personally and professionally."

While promoting his recent sci-fi series 'The Man Who Fell to Earth', the director said as per THR, “I tend to subscribe to the point of view that you learn nothing from your successes, and you learn everything from your failures.”



“And that was probably the biggest failure of my life, both personally and professionally. There are about a million things I regret about it, but it also gave me so many gifts that are inexpressibly beautiful. I didn’t become a director until I made that movie, and it wasn’t because it was well-directed — it was because it wasn’t.'' he added.

“And as brutal as it was, in many ways, and as many cooks in the kitchen as there were, I am very grateful for the opportunity to make those mistakes because it rebuilt me into a tougher person, and it also rebuilt me into a clearer filmmaker,” he further shared.



The movie which starred Cruise in the lead role failed miserably at the box office and was also not well recieved by the audience and critics alike.

In the movie, Cruise played the role of US Army Sergeant Nick Morton.