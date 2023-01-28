‘The Last of Us’ renewed for season 2 at HBO

'The Last of Us' is set to return for season 2. The second season has been confirmed by the creators just a few weeks after the first season was released. So far, only the first two episodes of the series have been released.



The show, which is an adaptation of a legendary PlayStation video game series developed by Naughty Dog, revolves around the characters of Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, who played Joel, a smuggler and teenage Ellie, respectively.



The post-apocalyptic drama television series was created by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann.



Talking about the show renewal, executive producer Neil Druckmann, who was also the writer and creative director of the game, said: "I’m humbled, honored, and frankly overwhelmed that so many people have tuned in and connected with our retelling of Joel and Ellie’s journey." "The collaboration with Craig Mazin, our incredible cast and crew, and HBO exceeded my already high expectations."



"Now we have the absolute pleasure of being able to do it again with season two! "On behalf of everyone at Naughty Dog and PlayStation, thank you!"



The show revolves around the smuggler Joel and his teen partner Ellie as they together fight against the flesh-eating cannibals.



WION's film critic Kshitij Mohan Rawat praised the show and wrote in his review: "Every complaint the fans of the franchise had will be satiated in this superbly written, acted, and shot series." Pascal does not look like Joel from the games. Always watchable, the actor embodies the character in his own way, wisely avoiding aping the game's Joel. He skillfully depicts the complexities of Joel's character in a nuanced way—the ruthlessness, the cynicism, the distrust, and beneath all that, a damaged, apathetic man still mourning the death of his daughter. Bella Ramsey's Ellie has been a bone of contention among fans ever since her casting was announced. And no, in terms of appearance, she is not at all like Ellie from the game. But the actor ably channels the bravado and the vulnerability of a child with nobody to call her own in the world.'' read the full review here.