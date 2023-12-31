The Greatest of All Time first look out, Vijay to play a double role

On the last day of the year 2023, Vijay gave all his fans a treat. On Sunday (Dec 31), the South Indian actor shared the first poster along with the title of his much-anticipated next project, Thalapathy 68. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the movie, which will feature Vijay in a double role, is titled The Greatest of All Time.



The movie's first poster features Vijay in a dual role, one young and the other old, both dressed in uniform, with a parachute in the background.

The poster reads, ''Light can devour the darkness but darkness cannot consume the light.''



The project marks the first collaboration between Venkat Prabhu and Thalapathy Vijay. For context, Venkat is known for directing projects like Goa, Saroja, Maanaadu and Chennai 600028.



The film also features an ensemble cast that includes Mic Mohan, Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Sneha, Laila, Jayaram, Meenakshii Chaudhary, and Yogi Babu. The film’s music is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.



More details about the movie, like the plot and release date, have not been revealed yet.



Meanwhile, Vijay is currently basking in the success of his last release, Leo. The movie made around Rs 612 crore (Rs 6.1 billion) at the box office worldwide, making history by becoming the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2023.



The action thriller features Trisha Krishnan and Sanjay Dutt.