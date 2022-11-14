'The Crown' star Olivia Williams feels its a 'race issue' against Meghan Markle

‘The Crown’ actress Olivia Williams believes racism is the main issue behind Meghan Markle’s criticism in the UK. The actress plays Camilla Parker Bowles in the recently released fifth season of ‘The Crown’.

When asked if the criticism her character faced during the early days of her relationship with Prince Charles was shifted towards Meghan Markle in today’s times, she said the criticism is more rooted in racism than any other thing.

"My husband's African-American — I can't overlook the race issue. Somewhere in the souls of the people who despise Meghan, I'm afraid I think that's an issue," Williams said. She is married to Rhashan Stone for 20 years now.

She added, “When you’re an actor, the studio looks after you and it’s in their interests to keep you safe, but that’s not how it works [in the royal family]. They’re looking after the Crown. They’re not looking after you.”

Meanwhile, on her role, Olivia Williams studied photos and videos of Camilla Parker Bowles from the past when she “always looks startled and angry and miserable." She hoped to channel "that isolation and loneliness, the realisation that someone’s sitting in a bush taking photographs."