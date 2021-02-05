'The Crown' actor Emma Corrin to star opposite Harry Styles in 'My Policeman'

'The Crown' season 4 actor Emma Corrin is set to star opposite Harry Styles in the Amazon Studios film My Policeman.



According to Deadline, Corrin has signed on to the film adaptation of the romantic drama of the same name from Bethan Roberts. The film is being directed by Tony and Olivier Award recipient Michael Grandage, with an adapted screenplay by Oscar nominee Ron Nyswaner.



'My Policeman' follows “elderly invalid” Patrick who arrives at the home of heterosexual couple Marion and Tom, resulting in “a passionate relationship” between Tom and Patrick at a time when homosexuality was strictly forbidden.



SAG Awards 2021: The full list of nominations



Corrin and Styles are set to play the central married couple, Tom and Marion. Earlier Lily James was said to be attached to the project but the role ultimately went to Corrin.



The Crown actor who portrayed Princess Diana in Netflix's recent season is the talk of the town with recent Golden Globes and SAG nominations. Styles, on the other hand, is keeping himself busy with Olivia Wilde's 'Don't Worry Darling'