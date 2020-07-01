'The Big Bull' OTT release is an experiment whose time has come: Producer Anand Pandit

Veteran Producer Anand Pandit who is co-producing Abhishek Bachchan starrer ;The Big Bull' along with Ajay Devgn says an OTT release for 'The Big Bull' was definitely not his 'first choice'.

"I believe in the big theatre experience. It is the ultimate for any cinema lover. But, in the challenging times that we live in, we are all learning to adapt and more importantly, experiment. An experiment to understand what the future holds for films and their audiences. I would say this release is a new evolutionary tool in the growth of cinema and its audiences. It is wonderful to collaborate with Disney+ Hotstar and I am quite sure the audiences will enjoy this novel way of showcasing our films," said Anand Pandit on the decision of releasing the thriller on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar that was announced by the platform.

'The Big Bull' is one of the films in the OTT platform's roster to be released this year.

Not one to look at things from just one prism, Anand Pandit says it also gives Hindi films an immediate reach with international audiences in newer markets. "With an OTT release, The Big Bull will reach newer markets and newer international audiences."

He adds that the theatrical experience will be back soon, "Theatrical experience will be back soon and that I assure you. In the meantime, let's not stop enjoying the one thing we are passionate about - films," he smiles and signs off. The Big Bull Directed by Kookie Gulati and produced by veteran producer Anand Pandit and Ajay Devgn, stars Abhishek Bachchan and Ileana D'Cruz.