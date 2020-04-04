The Academy donates $6 million to combat COVID-19

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has contributed $ 6 million to help support motion picture employees and their families facing severe financial hardship during the coronavirus crises.



In an announcement made by The Academy on Friday, it was also mentioned that the donation will also provide aid to institutions focused on supporting diverse filmmakers, reported a news agency.

The Academy in a statement said that $ 4 million of the fund will be distributed equally between The Actors Fund. This will support the behind-the-scenes workers as well as performers, and the Motion Picture & Television Fund.



The Academy will contribute an additional $ 2 million to the already-established Academy Foundation to support its grants program.

"As we face a pandemic, it`s incumbent upon us to help those in the motion picture community who are suffering. By contributing financially to The Actors Fund, MPTF, and the Academy Foundation's wonderful grants program, we can help provide our extended family with desperately needed assistance," Academy president David Rubin said, as cited by the magazine.



The COVID-19 pandemic has ravaged almost the entire globe and has claimed the lives of over 45000 people according to WHO.