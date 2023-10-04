Thalaivar 170: Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth to work in a film together after 32 years

This is huge! Indian superstars Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan will work together in a film after 32 years. Bachchan has been confirmed in Rajinikanth next, tentatively titled Thalaivar 170. The multi-starrer film already boasts of an impressive star cast and on Wednesday, the film's producers confirmed Bachchan as the new addition to the cast. Rajini and Big B in a film together after 32 years Lyca Productions, the makers of Thalaivar 170 confirmed on social media that Big B will be part of the film. The news has sent fans into a frenzy as most are excited to watch the two big shots share screen space after thirty-two long years. The last time the duo were seen together in a film was in the 1991 film Hum.



About Hum



Hum was a 1991 action film, helmed by Mukul Anand. The film featured Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, and Govinda in the lead roles, with Kimi Katkar, Deepa Sahi, Shilpa Shirodkar, Anupam Kher, Kader Khan, Danny Denzongpa, and more, appearing in prominent roles. Kader Khan also wrote the dialogues for the film.



About Thalaivar 170



Thalaivar 170 marks the first collaboration between Rajinikanth and Jai Bhim director TJ Gnanavel. The film has an impressive cast which includes Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Dushara Vijayan, Ritika Singh, and more, apart from Rajinikanth and Big B. It is speculated that the Darbar actor will be seen portraying the role of a police officer in the film, although there has been no official confirmation regarding this. The film is produced by Lyca Productions, and the music for the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Rajinikanth was last seen in Jailer.

