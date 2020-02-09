Team 'Sooryavanshi' at Maharashtra Police International Marathon

The 'Sooryavanshi' trio -- Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and Rohit Shetty marked their presence at the Maharashtra Police International Marathon on Sunday.



Akshay shared a picture of them posing for the camera on Twitter. "Team #Sooryavanshi at the Maharashtra Police International Marathon on this beautiful Sunday morning, a great initiative where the police don't run after you but with you, #AaRahiHaiPolice #MarathonMovement #RohitShetty @ajaydevgn," wrote the 52-year-old actor.

All three wore a similar black T-shirt that had 'Aa Rahi Hai Police' written over it in red. The Marathon was flagged off by Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. Actors Farhan Akhtar and Suniel Shetty were also present at the event.



Around 6000 police staff along with 17,000 others are participating in the marathon from Bandra-Worli Sea Link to Gateway of India. With Rohit Shetty at the helm, 'Sooryavanshi' features Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles and is the fourth film in the director's 'cop universe' that began with 'Singham' in 2011.



The movie will also feature special cameos by Ajay Devgn (Singham) and Ranveer Singh (Simmba). It will hit the silver screens on March 27 this year.