Taylor Swift unmasks the secret co-writer of her new album 'Folklore'

Taylor Swift just revealed some secrets about her quarantine life and her 'Folklore' album.



For the first since the release of her secret album last month. Swift opened up about mystery co-writer of the album William Bowery, who is basically her boyfriend Joe Alwyn, the British actor. Their relationship has been quiet the talk of the town for a while now, with many speculating that the two are getting ready to take next the big step in their relationship.



Taylor also talked about her lockdown project and how it was kept away from the world.

"The only people who knew were the people I was making it with, my boyfriend, my family, and a small management team," Swift said in an interview. She also revealed that her current love Joe too helped her with the songs, and even co-wrote her hit track 'Exile'.



Speaking about her album, she said how she got inspired by all of the time she spent watching movies at the beginning of her quarantining.



"We would watch a different movie every night. I'm ashamed to say I hadn't seen 'Pan's Labyrinth' before," she said. "One night I'd watch that, then I'd watch 'L.A. Confidential,' then we'd watch 'Rear Window,' then we'd watch 'Jane Eyre.'"



"I feel like consuming other people's art and storytelling sort of opened this portal in my imagination and made me feel like, 'Well, why have I never done this before? Why have I never created characters and intersecting storylines? And why haven't I ever sort of freed myself up to do that from a narrative standpoint?'"

She added, "It was really, really freeing to be able to just be inspired by worlds created by the films you watch or books you've read or places you've dreamed of or people that you've wondered about, not just being inspired by your own experience."



This year, Taylor shocked her fans when she announced the release of 'Folklore' in July, less than a year since she released her previous album, 'Lover'.