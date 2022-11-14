Taylor Swift, K-pop dominate 2022 MTV European Music Awards

BTS won the biggest award on Sunday night at the 2022 MTV European Music Awards. The Bangtan boys took the Biggest Fans Award home for the fifth consecutive year. The event took place in Dusseldorf, Germany and was hosted by Taika Waititi and Rita Ora.

The K-pop boyband was nominated in the Best K-pop category as well but BLACKPINK’s Lisa won in the category for her solo album Lalisa. BLACKPINK also won the Best Metaverse Performance Award.

It was a big night for K-pop. Another popular K-pop band SEVENTEEN bagged two awards- Best New Artist and the award for Best Push. TXT, too, walked home with an award for Best Asia Act.

The night, though belonged to Taylor Swift who took home four awards - the maximum number of awards won by an artist at this year's EMAs.



Swift won The Best Artist, Best Video, Best Pop and Best Longform video for All Too Well (Taylor’s Version).

The singer even made a surprise appearance at the awards to collect her haul. Accepting her first award of the night she said “the fans are the only reason any of this happens for me.”



Nicki Minaj too won three awards for the night. The rapper was not present to accept the awards though. Harry Styles too picked up an award- in the best live performance category

