'Tandav' trailer: Saif Ali Khan and Dimple Kapadia eye the PM's seat in this political thriller

Saif Ali Khan plays a political scion in Ali Abbas Zafar's new web series 'Tandav'. Mounted on a big scale- the series has numerous prominent faces playing pivotal roles.



A trailer of the series was released on Monday and showcases an intense battle between Khan and Dimple Kapadia for the PM's post. The political thriller also features Sunil Grover, Sarah Jane Dias, Gauahar Khan, Mohammad Zeeshan Ayub, Kritika Kamra, Kumud Mishra and Tigmanshu Dhulia.





The series has been produced by Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar- who also makes his debut in OTT space as a director of the series. 'Tandav' also marks the digital debut of Dimple Kapadia and Kritika Kamra.



The series will premiere on Amazon Prime on January 15.