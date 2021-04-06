Tamil actor Vijay turns heads as he pedals his way to the polling booth

Tamil superstar Vijay on Tuesday stepped out to cast his vote for the Tamil Nadu Assembly election and created quite a stir for his choice of transport. Vijay of Thalapathy as he is fondly called by his fans, chose to cycle to the polling booth.



Surrounded by his fans, Vijay's entry created quite a stir at the polling booth in Chennai.



Video of Vijay pedalling through a busy street went viral on social media on Tuesday morning.



According to reports, the actor decided to cycle to the polling booth as it was near to his home and the road was narrow. Fans on street spotted the star and instantly a crowd grew around him. Vijay was seen wearing a mask throughout.

Several other prominent Tamil actors were seen at various polling booths across Chennai on Tuesday. Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Ajith Kumar and others cast their votes for the assembly elections on Tuesday.