Tamil actor Junior Balaiah dies of suffocation at the age of 70

Tamil actor Raghu Balaiah, popularly known as Junior Balaiah, has died at his residence in Chennai. The actor reportedly died of suffocation. He was 70.



The son of the late TS TS Balaiah, he left an indelible mark in Tamil cinema and was part of films like Karakatakkaran, Gopura Vasalile and Sundarakandam. In the 2010s, Balaiah made rare appearances in Tamil films and won acclaim for his portrayal of a headmaster in Saattai.



According to reports, his funeral will be held on Thursday evening. More details about Junior Balaiah's last rites and cause of death is still awaited.



Born in 1953 to TS Balaiah, a leading actor in Tamil cinema, Junior Balaiah dabbled in theatre before making his debut in films.

He started his career in movies with Melnattu Marumaal starring Sivakumar and continued to play supporting roles in various films.

Junior Balaiah was also part of the hit film Karakattakaran directed by Gangai Amaran.



Apart from films, he was also seen in television shows, including Chithi, Vazhkai and Chinna Papa Periya Papa. His last film was Yennanga Sir Unga Sattam, which was released in 2021.