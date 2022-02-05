Taapsee Pannu's ‘Looop Lapeta’ gets a thumbs up from 'Run Lola Run' star Franka Potente

Taapsee Pannu starrer film 'Looop Lapeta' released on Netflix on Friday. A few hours before the release, Pannu got a special message from German actor Franka Potente, actor of the original film, 'Run Lola Run'. 'Looop Lapeta' review



Pannu shared the message on her Instagram account, ''This makes it special looooooop number of times ! Thank you, Franka! It’s launch day for #LooopLapeta & here we have the OG Savi, loooped along to win our hearts 💚♾🧡#LooopLapeta streaming from today on #Netflix !,'' she captioned the video.



''Hi guys, this is Franka,” she said in a special video message.

“I think it is so exciting that you’re shooting a remake of Run Lola Run after all these years. I am honoured, I think it’s really cool so I just wanted to wish you good luck. Good luck to Taapsee, I’m sure you’ll be amazing and I can’t wait to see the film.”



Helmed by debutante director Aakash Bhatia, the comedy thriller is a Hindi-language remake of German filmmaker Tom Tykwer’s 1998 cult classic movie 'Run Lola Run', it followed a woman who needs to obtain 100,000 Deutsche Mark in 20 minutes to save her boyfriend’s life.



The German version was screened at the Venice Film Festival, where it competed for the Golden Lion. Following its release, the film received critical acclaim and several accolades, including the Grand Prix of the Belgian Syndicate of Cinema Critics, the Audience Award at the Sundance Film Festival.



The film also features Tahir Raj Bhasi in the lead role and is streaming on Netflix.

