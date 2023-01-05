Sushant Singh Rajput's Mumbai home finds a tenant nearly 3 years after his death

Nearly 3 years after actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai home, the flat located in Bandra, has found its new tenants. Mumbai-based real-estate broker Rafique Merchant has revealed that the flat's NRI owners had approached him a few months back and the home has now finally found its new owners. Sushant was found dead in the two-storey house on June 14, 2020. While speaking to a news outlet, Merchant has revealed that the flat's new tenants will pay Rs 5 lakh (USD 6,041.05 approx) a month as rent. The tenant has to also deposit a security fee of Rs 30 lakh ( USD 36,238.65) which is basically the equivalent of six months of rent. While speaking to India Today, Merchant said "We have found somebody (a tenant). We are in the final stage of talks with the family to finalise things. People are now relaxed about it (Sushant’s death) because they say it has been a while."

Merchant revealed that while the house had been up for letting for a while, most were scared of moving into the flat. However, people started to visit the house after a period of time.



"Nowadays, people are at least visiting the flat as the news of his death has become old. Yet, the deal is not getting finalised. The owner is also hell-bent and doesn’t want to come down on the rent. If he does, it’ll be sold quickly. Since he’s selling it at the market price, tenants prefer buying some other flat of a similar size in the same area since it would come without the baggage of controversy that this flat is associated with,” Merchant had said.



He also added that while there some people had shown interest in the property, their family members would discourage them from staying there.



The owner reportedly was not keen to rent it to any celebrity and was keen to tie-up with a corporate.



The flat is a sea-facing duplex apartment which is around 2,500 sq. feet and also has a terrace. It is located on Carter Road in Mumbai’s Bandra West. Sushant moved into the apartment in December 2019.