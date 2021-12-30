Sundance Film Festival to offer vaccine booster shots amid Omicron surge

Amid the rising fear of the coronavirus new variant, the Sundance film festival has decided to offer covid-19 booster shots to eligible in-person attendees.



Following the latest update on festival mandate requiring all participants in screenings and official events to show proof of vaccination shots, plus a booster shot and now the organisers is putting resources into offering boosters on the ground in Park City, Utah, as per Variety.



While the initiative has not yet been formally announced yet.

Unvaccinated Joe Rogan reschedules Vancouver show over Covid vaccine mandates



“The health safety of our community is paramount,” Sundance organizers said in a press release earlier.



The festival will be providing free testing for both workers and attendees for the event. “We ask everyone to be vigilant about hand sanitizing, test often, and when outside of Festival-operated spaces to social distance when unmasked,” the site reads, “We will continue to monitor the general levels of community transmission and local COVID-19 vaccination coverage in our in-person communities, working to maximize their health safety and adjust any plans as needed for the safety of our community. Any further policy updates will be shared in early January.”



Other new protocols include limited capacity in movie screenings. Masks will be required in all screenings, and eating and drinking will no longer be allowed inside the cinema halls.



Recently, many in-person gatherings have been cancelled in Hollywood due to the omicron variant. The film festival will run from Jan. 20 through 30 and will see all in-person attendees.



This includes the cancellation of the annual Palm Springs Film Festival, the film academy’s annual Governors Awards and the Critics Choice Awards.