Unvaccinated Joe Rogan reschedules Vancouver show over Covid vaccine mandates

Popular comedian and podcaster Joe Rogan sold-out Vancouver show is not happening, because of Canada's Covid vaccine mandates.



The show was originally set to take place on April 20, but the podcaster pushed the show because he isn't vaccinated and as per the rules, proof of vaccination is mandatory in Canada.

Rogan shared the rescheduling news of the show on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience: "I should probably say this, because I haven't yet. My 4/20 show that sold out in Vancouver, I don't think that's happening. I don't think I can even get into the country. I'm not vaccinated, I'm not gonna get vaccinated. I have antibodies, it doesn't make any sense. I don't think I can go."



He later posted on Facebook that the upcoming Vancouver show has been pushed to Oct. 24.

It's no secret that he's an outspoken opponent of Covid vaccine mandates. In April, Rogan said on his podcast, "I’m not an anti-vax person. I just said, I don’t think that if you’re a young, healthy person, that you need it.”



In September, Rogan announced via Instagram that he had tested positive for Covid and that he "immediately threw the kitchen sink at it."