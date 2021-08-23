‘Succession’ season 3 to premiere in October, HBO hints

The glitzy family of hit series 'Succession' is coming soon



Looks like the highly anticipated third season is coming to HBO in October. The network announced on social media that Season 3 of the Emmy-winning series will debut in October.



No particular premiere date is announced.

The Twitter account posted a photo of Brian Cox as Logan Roy along with the word 'October.' The show will arrive two years after Season 2 ended its run on HBO.

In addition to the series’ cast, the third season will feature notable additions Adrien Brody, Alexander Skarsgård, Sanaa Lathan, Linda Emond, Jihae Kim, Hope Davis, Dasha Nekrasova and Ella Rumpf.



The third season will pick right after the second season when Kendall Roy made a move against his mogul father Logan, “Ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall at the end of season two, Logan Roy begins season three in a perilous position, scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances. Tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war.” the season third logline, as per THR.



The show won seven Emmys in its second season, including for outstanding drama.