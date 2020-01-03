'Street Dancer 3D': Varun Dhawan shares new poster of upcoming song

After dropping a handful of catchy songs from his upcoming flick 'Street Dancer 3D', Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan recently shared a new poster featuring the next dance number from the movie.



The 32-year-old shared the poster showcasing two teams ready for a dance battle on Twitter and wrote: "Ah @ShraddhaKapoor Bahaar itni Badi gundi Banti hain but are u ready for the battle #illegalweapon2.0. You on the #thestreetz 4th Jan 2020 song out."Of the two teams on the poster, one is led by Shraddha and the other by Varun who is seen along with Nora Fatehi and others.

Ah @ShraddhaKapoor Bahaar itni badi gundi Banti hain but are u ready for the battle #illegalweapon2.0. Cyu on the #thestreetz 4th jan 2020 song out pic.twitter.com/loDUxDQc9q — Varun SAHEJ Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) January 2, 2020 ×

The trailer of the movie that saw the light of the day a few weeks earlier features Shraddha Kapoor as the leader of the Pakistani dance team whereas Varun Dhawan is seen representing the Indian team.



The same spirit of rivalry is seen in the new poster where both the teams are ready for a face-off. The song is set to release on January 4.Directed by choreographer Remo D`Souza. The film 'Street Dancer 3D' has been making a lot of buzz owing to the success of his previous dance-dramas 'ABCD' and 'ABCD 2'.



The film is slated to hit the theatres on January 24 and has Prabhu Deva and Nora Fatehi in pivotal roles apart from the lead duo.