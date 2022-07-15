Still wondering which two brothers Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor dated? Internet has answers

The second episode of 'Koffee WIth Karan Season 7' had Bollywood's young stars Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan sharing the couch and spilling some secrets in front of host Karan Johar. The two spoke about their illustrious families, their love lives and the unique friendship that they share.



During the episode, host Karan Johar revealed that the two divas once dated two brothers."I am tracking back to before the pandemic. I don't know the level of your friendship today, but I don't remember there being any. I remember that you both have dated siblings before," Karan said while talking to Sara and Janhvi on the show.



Sara and Janhvi were surprised after Karan revealed details about the actresses' dating life on national television.Sara asked Janhvi if she knew Karan was going to do this, and the latter said she didn't.



Karan then said, "I mean it was the past. You both dated two brothers. And the commonality between the three of us is that they both used to live in my building." No names were shared on the show but that did not stop the internet from doing its works and digging up answers.



Fans got curiois dug out a few pictures that apparently prove that Sara and Janhvi dated siblings at one point in time.Many of the fans suggested that the brothers Sara and Janhvi dated were Veer Pahariya and Shikhar Pahariya respectively.Veer and Shikhar are former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde's grandsons.



"For everyone whose wondering which brother duo janhvi and sara dated, it`s these two brothers called veer (sara) and shikhar (janhvi) pahariya, both maternal grandsons of the former chief minister of Maharashtra! THANK ME LATER," a netizen tweeted."I did not know about this," another one wrote.



It appears that both Sara and Janhvi dated Pahariya brothers before they made their debut in Bollywood. Reportedly, Sara has also dated Kartik Aaryan in the past, whom she reffered on the show as 'everyone's ex'.

