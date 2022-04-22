Stephen Colbert tests positive for COVID-19, says he's avoiding 'Ozark' star Jason Bateman

The Late night show host Stephen Colbert has tested positive for the covid-19. As a result, the Thursday live episode of 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' has been cancelled.



On Thursday, Colbert's diagnosis was shared on the show's official Twitter handle, ''Stephen Colbert has tested positive for Covid 19,” the message reads. “Tonight’s show is cancelled. As previously planned, the show will be airing repeats tomorrow through next week. We will return with new episodes on May 2nd.”

Later, Colbert also updated his fans and assured them that he was feeling fine.

Yep! I tested positive for Covid, but basically I’m feeling fine- grateful to be vaxxed and boosted. Thank you for the well wishes. This just proves that I will do anything to avoid interviewing Jason Bateman. https://t.co/Vf5Ws5WVcE — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) April 21, 2022 ×

''Yep! I tested positive for Covid, but basically, I’m feeling fine- grateful to be vaxxed and boosted. Thank you for the well wishes,'' he wrote on Twitter.



Further, Stephen Colbert also made a joke about 'Ozark' star Jason Bateman who was set to appear on the now-cancelled Thursday's episode, he wrote ''This just proves that I will do anything to avoid interviewing Jason Bateman.''

Colbert has joined the other late-night host who has tested positive for the deadly virus. Earlier this year Late Night host Jimmy Fallon, James Corden, and Seth Meyer were diagnosed with the virus.