Stay blessed... stay blissed: Meghna Gulzar wishes Deepika Padukone on her birthday

Filmmaker Meghna Gulzar on Sunday wished and blessed actor Deepika Padukone on her 34th birthday.



"You are cherished! Happy Birthday @deepikapadukone! Stay blessed... stay blissed," tweeted the 'Chhapaak' director.

Gulzar also shared a picture of her with Padukone from the sets of 'Chhapaak' where the actor was seen donning the acid-attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal on whom the upcoming film is based.



Yesterday, Padukone was seen celebrating her birthday eve with Gulzar and co-actor Vikrant Massey in Mumbai.



Gulzar and Padukone joined hands for their upcoming film `Chhapaak` which is set to hit the theatres on January 10.