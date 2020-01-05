Stay blessed... stay blissed: Meghna Gulzar wishes Deepika Padukone on her birthday

Meghna Gulzar wishes Deepika Padukone on her b'day Photograph:( Twitter )
Filmmaker Meghna Gulzar on Sunday wished and blessed actor Deepika Padukone on her 34th birthday.
"You are cherished! Happy Birthday @deepikapadukone! Stay blessed... stay blissed," tweeted the 'Chhapaak' director.
Gulzar also shared a picture of her with Padukone from the sets of 'Chhapaak' where the actor was seen donning the acid-attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal on whom the upcoming film is based.
Yesterday, Padukone was seen celebrating her birthday eve with Gulzar and co-actor Vikrant Massey in Mumbai.
Gulzar and Padukone joined hands for their upcoming film `Chhapaak` which is set to hit the theatres on January 10.