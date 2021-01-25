SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' is set to release on this date

Ram Charan, Jr NTR starrer 'RRR' is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The magnum opus marks the comeback of SS Rajamouli as a director post 'Bahubali'. The makers on Monday shared the film's release date. 'RRR' will be hitting theatres on October 13, 2021.



The film stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson, is set to hit theatres on October 13, 2021. Devgn and Bhatt make their south debut with this film.



Ram Charan took to Twitter to announce the release date. The actor tweeted, “Fire and Water will come together to make an unstoppable FORCE as you’ve never witnessed! Get Ready to experience Indian Cinema in its finest avatar on October 13, 2021 #RRRFestivalOnOct13th #RRR #RRRMovie."

Fire 🔥 and Water 🌊 will come together to make an unstoppable FORCE as you've never witnessed!



Get Ready to experience Indian Cinema in its finest avatar on October 13, 2021

'RRR' producer DVV Danayya said in a statement, “We have come to the end of RRR’s shooting schedule and are very excited to bring this film to the audiences. We are happy to celebrate a massive festival like Dussehra with the audience in the theatres.”



The film was originally planned as a July 30, 2020 release but got delayed due to the pandemic as well as other factors. The two leading men Jr NTR and Ram Charan suffered injuries during production.

Filming resumed post lockdown in October last year. The film's climax portion is being shot at present.



'RRR' is set in the backdrop of 1920s north India under the colonial rule of Britain. It is a fictionalised account of Telugu tribal leaders Alluri Sitarama Raju (played by Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (played by Jr NTR).