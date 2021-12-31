SS Rajamouli on Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn's role in 'RRR': Not going to cheat the viewers

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli's new film 'RRR' is one of the most anticipated films of 2022. The director, who made the 'Baahubali' series has mounted this period drama on a large scale and has cast stars from both Telugu as well as Hindi cinema.



Ram Charan and Jr NTR will be seen playing the lead roles but as Rajamouli in a recent interview to a newspaper stated that roles of Ajay Devgn and Aalia Bhatt too are important to the film's plot. Both the Bollywood stars make their debut in Telugu cinema with 'RRR'.



"A role cannot be based on its length. Both Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn's roles are very important. If we look at RRR as a body, then Ajay sir's character in the film is its soul. And we know there are two forces, two powerhouses in the movie, and if there is one person who has to balance them, who has the ability and the strength to contain them, then it is Sita, played by Alia Bhatt," the filmmaker said in a recent interview.



The Baahubali director added, "They are playing cameos in the film, I am not going to cheat the audience about it. In terms of importance, they are equally and sometimes they are more important than the heroes themselves."



'RRR' also features Olivia Morris, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson. Set in the 1920's, the film is a 'fictitious story based on two legendary freedom fighters - Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem.'

The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.



RRR was earlier scheduled to hit screens on October 13 but the pandemic delayed the film's schedule. It will now be releasing in theatres on January 2, 2022.