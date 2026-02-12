/South Korean actor Jung Eun Woo, best known for Welcome to Waikiki 2, dies at 39

South Korean actor Jung Eun Woo, who has been part of several renowned shows, including Bride of the Sun, has reportedly passed away at the age of 39. His sudden death has shocked fans, and condolences poured in from fans. In addition, his final post before his death is drawing attention.

What is the exact cause of death of Jung Eun Woo?

According to a report by The Chosun Daily, the cause of his death is yet to be revealed. His final post on his Instagram profile days before his death is drawing attention, as many are stating that it is a cryptic message.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In the post, he shared a series of images consisting of the late Hong Kong actor-singer Leslie Cheung, who died in 2003, British singer Amy Winehouse, who died in 2011, and a final picture of himself, in which the background music of Winehouse's Back to Black song is playing. The caption of the post read, "Missing jealous sorry, PIR. BG."