South Korea President officially appoints BTS as special envoy ahead of UN General Assembly

It's now official. On Tuesday South Korean President Moon Jae-in appointed K-pop boy band BTS as the 'Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations and Culture'. The band of seven were awarded certificates of appointment.



The band met the president at the main building of the Blue House, the office and residence of President Moon in Seoul, for the ceremony.



According to a series of tweets posted on the verified Twitter account of the Blue House (Cheong Wa Dae in Korean), the septet will also attend the 76th UN General Assembly session in New York on September 20 as part of their duties along with the president.



The seven- comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook -- received their diplomat passports and a fountain pen each from Moon. The President also shared fist bumps with the pop star as is seen in the video shared by the Blue House on the microblogging website.



Moon and the music group will take part in the second meeting of the Sustainable Development Goals Moment (SDG Moment) of the Decade of Action to be held on Monday.



"As BTS has delivered messages of comfort and hope to the world over the years, BTS' participation in the UN General Assembly will serve as a meaningful opportunity to expand communication with future generations around the world and elicit sympathy for future generations on major international issues," the tweet from the Blue House read.



This will be the third time that BTS will be attending the UN General Assembly. They had earlier attended it in 2018 in-person and their second appearance was a pre-recorded video message in 2020 owing to the pandemic.

It was announced in July that Moon has appointed BTS -- the full name is Bangtan Sonyeondan (meaning Bulletproof Boy Scouts) or Beyond The Scene, their English branding -- as his special envoy.



BTS has had a busy year with their record-breaking singles topping Billboards Top 100 charts. British band Coldplay on Monday announced they would be collaborating on their new single 'My Universe' which will feature BTS. The track is set to release on September 24.



BTS recently won two MTV Video Music Awards in best group and best K-pop categories.