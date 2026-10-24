A day after the makers of Salaar shared a picture of actor Prabhas and director Prashanth Neel, it has been confirmed that Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryaanga Parvam will go on the floors next year.

Released in 2023, Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire garnered mixed reviews and did well at the box office. However, for nearly three years, with no updates on Part 2, many have been asking when the second part, which will focus on Prabhas' character Deva facing off against Prithviraj Sukumaran as Vardharaja Mannaar, will arrive.

Salaar Part 2 to go on floors in 2027? Here's what Prashanth Neel and Prabhas have to say

As Prabhas celebrated his birthday yesterday, director Prashanth Neel dropped a gift for fans by catching up with the actor on his birthday eve. In a wholesome video that has taken social media by storm, the duo can be seen sharing a warm hug before jumping into some lighthearted banter.

Prabhas jokingly asks the director for his birthday gift, to which Prashanth Neel smiles and replies that the sequel itself is the gift and confirms that Salaar 2 will officially go on floors by June next year. Seeing this pair back together in such high spirits has sent the fans buzzing, proving why their collaboration is one of the most awaited ones in Indian cinema.

Building on the growing momentum around the sequel, director Neel was also recently spotted meeting producer Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films to discuss the pre-production roadmap for Salaar 2.

With heavy prep work underway to elevate the scale, action, and world-building of Salaar to an even higher level, this pre-production milestone highlights Hombale Films' commitment to delivering a truly monumental theatrical experience.

Prabhas will return. The star cast also includes Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, John Vijay, Ramachandra Raju, and Bobby Simha. Details on who will be returning and who the new additions are have yet to be released.