Soundarya Rajinikanth and husband Vishagan blessed with a baby boy

Superstar Rajinikanth's daughter, Soundarya and her husband Vishagan Vanangamudi have been blessed with a baby boy. Happy parents announced the good news on their social media accounts.



Sharing a slew of photos from her maternity shoot, the new mommy also revealed the name of the baby boy i.e Veer Rajinikanth Vanangamudi.



She tweeted, ''With gods abundant grace and our parents' blessings 🙏🏻😇Vishagan,Ved and I are thrilled to welcome Ved’s little brother 💙💙💙 VEER RAJINIKANTH VANANGAMUDI today 11/9/22 #Veer #Blessed 😇🥰thank you to our amazing doctors.''



The pictures showed the family's sweet moments together as they waited for the arrival of the baby. In another adorable photo, Soundarya and her son Ved are seen happily posing as he cradles her baby bump.

Another monochrome photo shows Soundarya and her husband posing. In one, she also gave a short glimpse of her newborn baby, who's holding a finger of his big brother Ved.



Soon after the announcement, congratulatory messages started pouring in. Abhishek Bachchan commented on the post, 'Congratulations'.

Actor Shriya Reddy tweeted, ''congrats my darling Mittu can’t wait to see him.''



The newborn is Soundarya and Vishagan's first child. The couple got married in the year 2019 in a low-key wedding ceremony.



The director is also a mother of seven-year-old Ved, from her first marriage with businessman Ashwin Ram Kumar. They got divorced in 2017.

(With inputs from agencies)