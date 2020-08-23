'Sooryavanshi' and '83' will release on scheduled dates: Reliance Entertainment

A day after news resurfaced about 'Sooryavanshi' and `83' may get a digital release, Reliance Entertainment has expressed their faith in the movies and said that they will stick to their scheduled release dates.



In an official statement shared on Twitter, Reliance Entertainment said, “We are very confident that the ongoing theatrical exhibition situation will improve much in time for the release of our awaited films, Sooryavanshi and 83, this Diwali and Christmas, respectively.”

On Saturday, Shibashish Sarkar CEO of Reliance Entertainment Group said in an interview,"We are looking at the possibility of releasing Rohit Shetty’s 'Sooryavanshi' and Kabir Khan’s '83' on the digital platform. If either cinema halls don't open or corona impact increases many folds and audiences are not coming. or in some states theatres open and some states they won't in those scenarios, we will have to explore all options. Either pure SVOD (video on demand) routes or TVOD/PPV (pay per view)''



'Sooryavanshi' was originally scheduled to release on March 24, while '83' was set to hit the cinema houses on April 10.

Directed by Kabir Khan the sports-drama '83' features Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev. The film revisits India`s first World Cup win in 1983. On the other hand, 'Sooryavanshi' is another commercial outing from Rohit Shetty`s cop-universe. It features Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.