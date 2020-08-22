Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi' and Ranveer Singh's '83' may get a digital release

Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi' and Ranveer Singh's '83' are the two high-budget films that are still waiting for a theatrical release, but looking at the COVID-19 situation, looks like the theatrical release will not happen any time soon.

In a recent interview with a news agency Reliance Entertainment CEO Shibasish Sarkar has opened about the movie release and said, ''We are 100% inclined to take theatrical route. However, at the same time, we don't want to delay the release further than practically possible. That means we will not like to push release dates beyond Diwali / Christmas. So the first option is to go theatrical if cinemas open up and audiences are back''. 'Sooryavanshi' was originally scheduled to release on March 24, while '83' was set to hit the cinema houses on April 10.



By further talking, he said, "We are looking at the possibility of releasing Rohit Shetty’s 'Sooryavanshi' and Kabir Khan’s '83' on the digital platform. If either cinema halls don't open or corona impact increases many folds and audiences are not coming. or in some states theatres open and some states they won't in those scenarios, we will have to explore all options. Either pure SVOD (video on demand) routes or TVOD/PPV (pay per view)''



''Basically, we will not like to shift release date further…. and ideally, look for theatrical or any other hybrid measure for the best possible release.'' Both of the films are produced by Reliance Entertainment.



Other films that changed their way due to the pandemic are: 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl', 'Dil Bechara', 'Sadak 2', and Akshay starrer 'Laxmmi Bomb' will also release on the digital screens soon