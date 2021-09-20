Sonu Sood breaks his silence on IT raid controversy: Every rupee is awaiting its turn to reach the needy

Sonu Sood has finally broken his silence following Income Tax raids at his offices in Mumbai a few days ago.

Sood gained godly status among the migrants last year during lockdown when he helped thousands to reach their homes.



On Monday, he posted a statement on his social media handles addressing the controversy around the IT raids.

"You don`t always have to tell your side of the story. Time will. I have pledged myself to the service of the people of India with all my strength and heart. Every rupee in my foundation is awaiting its turn to save a precious life and reach the needy," the post read.

He also shared that on many occasions, he has "encouraged brands to donate my endorsement fees for humanitarian causes too, which keeps us going."



"I have been busy attending to a few guests hence was unable to be at your service, for the last 4 days. Here I am back again in all humility. At your humble service, for life," the statement concluded.



According to Income Tax Department, Sonu and his associates were involved in Rs 20 crore tax evasion and violation of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) while raising funds from abroad.



The I-T department also alleged violation of the FCRA by the Sood Charity Foundation, a non-profit charity organisation established during the pandemic last year. The investigation is still underway.