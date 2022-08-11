Sonam Kapoor feels Kriti Sanon & Kiara Advani are 'underrated actors'

This week on Koffee with Karan we had Sonam Kapoor, who is expecting her first child with her husband Anand Ahuja, and Arjun Kapoor. And, this episode was all about roasting Sonam and the silly answers she gave.



Out of many, one of her answers has not only shocked host Karan and her brother Arjun but the internet as well.



During the rapid-fire round, The 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' director asked Sonam to name the actresses whom she feels are overrated. Replying to this, the 'Aisha' actress said that she wants to twist a question and name underrated actors.

'Laal Singh Chaddha' movie review: Kareena Kapoor and the story outshine Aamir Khan



And further, she named her underrated list, which has Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar and Kriti Sanon. As expected, her answer blew all of our minds. Bhumi, Kriti and Kiara are performing well in their career and all their movies are doing great business as well.



Arjun was quick to reply, “Kiara is not underrated, she is very well-rated.”



Johar, who couldn’t hold his laugh back, said, “They think they’re very big stars in their head, and you’ve called them underrated!”



She also trolled Arjun for his recently released film 'Ed Villain Returns' by calling the movie a ''thirst crap''



Arjun was left shocked by her review.