Sonam Kapoor extends greetings to Malala Yousafzai on wedding

Nobel Peace Prize winner, Malala Yousafzai tied the knot in an intimate ceremony with Asser Malik on November 9 in her home in the UK. Several celebs have extended their wishes and congratulated Malala on her wedding.



Congratulating for the same, Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor on Friday penned a small heartfelt note on her Instagram story.



Sharing the picture of Malala with her husband Aseer Malik, Sonam wrote, "Congratulations @malala marriage can be beautiful when it`s a true partnership," adding a red heart emoticon to it.





In the snap, Aseer could be seen kissing Malala's hand. The youngest Nobel Prize winner is wearing a beautiful pink outfit paired with minimal jewellery.



Malala announced her wedding on November 9 on her social media handles.



Sharing the pictures from the small ceremony, Nobel laureate wrote, "Conversations with my friends, mentors and my now partner Asser helped me consider how I could have a relationship and remain true to my values of equality, fairness, and integrity. Culture is made by people - and people can change it too."

