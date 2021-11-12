Sonam Kapoor extends greetings to Malala Yousafzai on wedding

Sonam Kapoor congratulates Malala Yousafzai on wedding Photograph:( Twitter )
Several celebs have extended their wishes and congratulated Malala Yousafzai on her wedding.
Nobel Peace Prize winner, Malala Yousafzai tied the knot in an intimate ceremony with Asser Malik on November 9 in her home in the UK. Several celebs have extended their wishes and congratulated Malala on her wedding.
Congratulating for the same, Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor on Friday penned a small heartfelt note on her Instagram story.
Sharing the picture of Malala with her husband Aseer Malik, Sonam wrote, "Congratulations @malala marriage can be beautiful when it`s a true partnership," adding a red heart emoticon to it.
In the snap, Aseer could be seen kissing Malala's hand. The youngest Nobel Prize winner is wearing a beautiful pink outfit paired with minimal jewellery.
Malala announced her wedding on November 9 on her social media handles.
Sharing the pictures from the small ceremony, Nobel laureate wrote, "Conversations with my friends, mentors and my now partner Asser helped me consider how I could have a relationship and remain true to my values of equality, fairness, and integrity. Culture is made by people - and people can change it too."