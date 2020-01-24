Sona Mohapatra’s ' Shut Up Sona'  is India's official selection to International Film Festival Rotterdam

Singer Sona Mohapatra's produced docu-drama 'Shut Up Sona' is on its way to International Film Festival of Rotterdam, Netherland. The documentary, that also features Sona, had premiered at MAMI Mumbai Film Festival in 2019 and now will be having an international premiere in the Netherlands.



The documentary elucidates her journey as a rock star, her brand of music, love for her country’s roots & culture and how she has become a symbol of hope of a larger movement.

Directed by Deepti Gupta, 'Shut Up Sona', is a closely observed telling of Sona's uncomfortable relationship with her beloved country.

"Our film is irreverently brave and unapologetically takes on structural misogyny of the industry and society I belong to. This is a film about music, art, social change and clashing of the ancient and the modern, every civilisation needs to go through these clashes to evolve & become a better place. That it also made everyone laugh during the screenings we’ve had here is an added bonus.

I am elated about the film's international premiere. The start of 2020 has been crackling," said Sona.

The 90 minute documentary explores the dichotomy of today's India and the fate of the modern Indian woman. Sona is one of the pioneers of the #Metoo movement in Bollywood, campaigning intrepidly and playing an instrumental role in bringing down composer Anu Malik, against whom multiple women alleged sexual harassment.

Sona who has featured in the Docu and has also produced it, says, "It is my best friend Deepti Gupta who took me on this journey. Even as my stints as a musician were diminishing, I knew I had to further myself as an artiste. The international selection is incredibly gratifying for us. It reiterates my faith in good stories and makes me believe in the power of impactful stories. May the film find its feet in a newer set of audience and inspire them. We are representing India and I will also be performing at the closing ceremony. The film is indicative of the popular culture in the country and it makes me feel validated that I am doing work that speaks to people.”