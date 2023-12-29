Slipper hurled at Tamil superstar Vijay at Vijayakanth's funeral, watch

A video of actor Vijay being attacked at the funeral of late actor-politician Vijayakanth has gone viral on social media. The incident took place at Island Ground in Chennai where the late actor's funeral took place where several prominent actors and politicians were present.



The DMDK president and actor died after testing positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. He was 71.



The video shared by a fan page on X shows the actor moving towards his vehicle when he was mobbed by fans. A few seconds later, a slipper is hurled at him and it hits his neck. Vijay doesn't look back and keeps moving. We can see the actor's bodyguard trying his best to make way for him.



“Actor Vijay was attacked by some unidentified persons in the Vijayakanth funeral place," the text accompanying the clip read.

In another clip, which was recorded from a different angle, a fan is seen throwing the slipper away after it hits the Tamil superstar. “Another video of a slipper being thrown at Vijay. This is wrong,” read the text.



Vijayakanth's funeral took place at 1 pm on Friday. Celebrities and political leaders gathered at the Island Ground to pay their last respects to the Tamil cinema icon.



Some of Vijayakanth's memorable films include Chatriyan, Sattam Oru Iruttarai, Vallarasu, Ramana, and Engal Anna among others.



Meanwhile, Vijay was last seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Leo. The film, which hit the theatres on October 18, also features Sanjay Dutt and Trisha Krishnan in prominent roles.