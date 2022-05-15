Singer Marc Anthony gets engaged to model Nadia Ferreira

American singer and songwriter Marc Anthony and his 23-year-old model girlfriend, Nadia Ferreira, have gotten engaged. According to Fox News, the couple announced their engagement at a party in Miami.

Posting a picture of her diamond ring on her Instagram story, Ferreira wrote "Engagement party." In it, her hand was on top of Anthony`s.

Meanwhile, Anthony`s ex-wife, Jennifer Lopez, recently announced her engagement to Ben Affleck. She and Anthony married in 2004 before separating in 2011 and share 14-year-old twins Emme Maribel Muniz and Maximilian David Muniz. The couple continues to have a strong friendship and share custody of their children.

Anthony`s latest engagement is his fourth, as per Fox News. In addition to Lopez, the singer-songwriter married Miss Universe Dayana Torres in 2000 and Shannon De Lima in 2014.