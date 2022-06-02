Singer KK laid to rest in Mumbai, family & friends bid tearful goodbye

Popular Indian singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, well known as KK, has been laid to rest in presence of his family, and friends on Thursday. The last rights were performed in Versova Hindu Cemetary, Mumbai.



The singer passed away on May 31 in Kolkata, India. His tragic demise has sent shockwaves around the country. The singer fell ill after his live concert and was taken to hospital where he was declared dead. KK has reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest.

Singer KK’s funeral: Shreya Ghoshal, Ritesh Deshmukh & others attend late musician's last rites



His mortal remains were brought to Mumbai on Wednesday night.



Many prominent personalities from the industry and the late singer's friends attended the funeral and paid respect to the incredible singer. Late singer long time collaborator, Shreya Ghoshal, singer Alka Yagnik, Papon, Javed Akhtar, and music directors Shankar Mahadevan and Salim Merchant were among the attendees.

Armaan Malik questions mismanagement of concerts after KK’s death, calls for ‘right conditions to perform’

KK was one of the most versatile singers in the Indian cinema industry, having recorded songs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali, among other languages. He is most known for songs such as 'Zindagi Do Pal Ki' from Kites, 'Aankhon Mein Teri' from Om Shanti Om, 'Khuda Jaane' from Bachna Ae Haseeno, and 'Tadap Tadap' from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, to name a few.

