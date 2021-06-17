Singer Halsey reveals her unborn baby is already a part of BTS Army

It’s not just you and us who are crazy about K-pop band BTS. Singer Halsey revealed that even her unborn baby is a part of BTS Army, something the band’s fans like to call themselves.

Halsey shared a picture of BTS x McDonalds’ meal and wrote: “baby is Army”.

The McDonalds’ meal is part of BTS and the food chain’s collaboration as they revealed a new BTS meal that includes a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium fries and Coke, plus the debut of two new dipping sauces -- Sweet Chili and Cajun -- that are inspired by McDonald's South Korea recipes.

To that end, Halsey shared the BTS meal picture and announced that her unborn baby is already a fan of BTS.

Halsey, who recorded the Billboard Hot 100 No. 8 hit ‘Boy With Luv’ with BTS in 2019 and recruited Suga for his own interlude on her third album Manic last year, is a proud member of the ARMY herself.